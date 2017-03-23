Compensate rape victim’s daughter: Punjab and Haryana HC

The HC directed the State Legal Services Authorities of Punjab and Haryana to release Rs 1 lakh each as compensation for the daughter of a rape victim.

Directions were issued by Justice MMS Bedi when petitioner rape victim’s counsel Anil Malhotra submitted that the petitioner, although hailing from Punjab and now living in Chandigarh, has to bear the expenses for her child who would fall under the definition of dependent.

