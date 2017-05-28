Commuters face harrowing time as Ghaggar bridge remain closed for repair till evening

Due to repair work at sector-21 Ghaggar bridge in Panchkula, traffic jam on Nada Sahib road on Saturday, May 27 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Due to repair work at sector-21 Ghaggar bridge in Panchkula, traffic jam on Nada Sahib road on Saturday, May 27 2017. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Hundreds of commuters had a harrowing time travelling on Saturday as the Ghaggar bridge from Sector 21 side was closed for traffic movement from 9 am to 8pm for repair work by the PWD.

Meanwhile, the absence of traffic police personnel at the initial moments on the site also made tense moments when commuters exchanged heated arguments with the employees engaged in the repairing the bridge. Later, two traffic police personnel were deployed on both the ends of the bridge. Residents of Sector 26, 27 and 28 which is located on the other side of the bridge had to face the major brunt.

Also, those preferred to enter Panchkula from the side of this particular bridge had a harrowing time. The residents of these sectors had to cover around 4km extra route to go to another side of Panchkula.

