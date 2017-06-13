Commuters accuse government buses of making unscheduled stops

College students blame drivers for not stopping buses deliberately near Government College, Sector 1, bus stop during peak hours. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) College students blame drivers for not stopping buses deliberately near Government College, Sector 1, bus stop during peak hours. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Local people, who travel by government buses from General Bus Stand Sector 5 to cities nearby, including Ambala, Chandigarh, face multiple problems on daily basis. The commuters complained of favouritism against certain bus drivers and conductors as they prefer to stop buses at unscheduled locations just to pick people they know.

Meanwhile, college students blamed drivers for not stopping buses deliberately near Government College, Sector 1, bus stop during peak hours. Locals also claimed that food items, soft drinks, etc., were being sold at high prices than the actual price printed on the items at vends at General Bus Stand, Sector 5.

Deputy Inspector (DI) of Haryana Roadways, Arvind Sharma, said he would look into the issues. Narender Sharma, a college student, said though there is a bus stop at Sector-1, the driver does not stop there at times. Instead, he prefers to stop the bus at a place to suit drivers, not passengers.

Another daily commuter, Jai Bhagwan, a constable with Haryana Police, accused drivers of stopping buses at different locations. “I have witnessed so many times that a driver stops the government bus at every place, where his known persons stand. But the driver is least bothered about the passengers, who do not know him,” he said.

Passengers also accused bus conductors of not paying any heed to their complaints. Sahil Juneja, an Ambala resident, who travels to Panchkula everyday, said, “Though smoking is banned on buses, people still smoke. Moreover, bus drivers and conductors were also found to smoke while performing their duties on the buses.”

