Come 2017, you may fly to Goa, Chennai from Chandigarh

At present, 24 flights operate daily from Chandigarh International Airport to different parts of the country, including two flights to the Gulf. Express Archive At present, 24 flights operate daily from Chandigarh International Airport to different parts of the country, including two flights to the Gulf. Express Archive

City beautiful is likely to get connected with four more cities including Goa and Chennai from next year, airport authority officials said on Tuesday. As of now, 24 flights operate daily from Chandigarh International Airport to different parts of the country including two flights to the Gulf. Airport officials said that they are in talks with several airlines to start flights to new destinations. “We are hopeful that in 2017, we will have flights to four new cities. We are in talks with few airlines and they have showed interest for it,” Chandigarh Airport CEO Sunil Dutt told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday.

Watch what else is making news:

Informing that the likely cities will be Pune, Hyderabad, Goa and Chennai, Dutt said, “We believe that these cities have a good traffic from Chandigarh.” According to Dutt, 2017 will witness several flights to new International destinations as well. “We are expecting to start flights to Singapore and Bangkok from next year from Chandigarh,” he said.

At present, two international flights operate from Chandigarh International Airport. IndiGo airlines is operating a daily flight to Dubai, while Air India Express too operates a flight to Sharjah from Chandigarh thrice a week. In October, Jet Airways had also said that they are planning to start a daily flight from Chandigarh International Airport to Abu Dhabi(AUH) in 2017. In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal christened as the Chandigarh International Airport, located in Mohali. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

The international operations, however, started this year on September 15, after Air India Express (AIE), the low-cost arm of national carrier Air India started flights from Chandigarh airport to Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). The flights operate three days a week —Monday,Thursday and Saturday. IndiGo became the second airlines to start its “first” direct non-stop daily flight from Chandigarh (IXC) to Dubai (DXB) on September 26. After the two airlines started the international operations from the city, Air India announced that they would starts flights to Singapore and Bangkok next year. A proposal of Air India to start combo flight from Chandigarh to London via Delhi is also under consideration with the Union Home Ministry.