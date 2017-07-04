Colony status Conditions not met, GMADA scraps pleas of 7 colonies

GMADA will put up hoardings saying the colonies are not authorised GMADA will put up hoardings saying the colonies are not authorised

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has cancelled the applications of seven colonies, falling under its jurisdiction, for not fulfilling the conditions. The GMADA will now put up hoardings to make people aware that the colonies are not authorised.

According to sources, the applications of colonies were cancelled after the Senior Town Planner (STP) made the recommendations for the same. The officials said they found that in some colonies, no development work was done. High tension wires were seen passing over the land where the builders wanted to built housing projects during the physical verification.

An official, requesting anonymity, said they have cancelled applications of Didar Nagar Colony in Khairabaad village, HBIL Farms Private Limited at Padarpur village, Preet Colony at Marauli Kalan village, Khairabaad Colony in Khairabaad village, Hari Enclave and Inder Enclave in Haveli Kalan village and Terrain City in Thappal village.

“We have cancelled the application of Didar Nagar Colony as the builder did not do any development work. HBIL Farms Private Limited plea was rejected as it falls on the PLPA area and that of Preet Colony was cancelled as high tension wires are seen passing over the plots. Application of Khairabaad Colony was cancelled as the road width was not according to the GMADA specifications and the fire tenders could not move on it. Hari Enclave and Inder Enclave applications were cancelled as the builders did not start any development work and that of Terrain City was cancelled as it falls within the limits of PLPA area,” said the official.

The GMADA has given permission to 34 colonies falling under the jurisdiction of Mohali, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. The GMADA officials said they would also make people aware of the colonies whose applications have been cancelled and they would also put hoardings on the sites of these colonies.

