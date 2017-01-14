Cold conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana

In Punjab, Amritsar shivered at 2.2 degrees Celsius. (Source: AP Photo) In Punjab, Amritsar shivered at 2.2 degrees Celsius. (Source: AP Photo)

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under intense cold conditions as mercury dipped below normal in most parts of the states with Hisar recording 1.7 degrees Celsius, coldest in the region. Hisar in Haryana was the coldest in both states recording 1.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department official said on Saturday

Karnal braved cold weather at 1.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal while Ambala and Narnaul experienced bone chilling cold wave at 3.1 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar shivered at 2.2 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their lows at 6.9 degrees Celsius and 5.3 degrees Celsius respectively. UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, also witnessed chilly morning at 4.4 degrees Celsius.