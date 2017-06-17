Coaching centres miffed with DC order, parents welcome decision

The orders issued by Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi regarding non-functioning of private coaching centres from 8 am to 3 pm have not gone down well with the coaching institutes. A senior official of a private coaching institute said: “In this competitive era, private coaching centre is like a second academic centre after school, where a student needs to prepare for his competitive exam.”

The orders would come into force from July 1, according to which all private coaching centres falling under the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall not remain open or teach schoolchildren from the specified timing in public interest for a period of 60 days. Those students who have already appeared in the final exams or passed out from schools are exempted from the order.

The Chandigarh administration even went ahead to say that teachers of several government schools and private schools are hands-in-glove with the private coaching centres. Vinay, administrative head of Allen Institute, told the Chandigarh Newsline: “We welcome the decision even though in our institution for morning batches, we only enroll those students who are dropouts and doing studies from open board.”

He also said: “However, the authority should also think about the workers and teachers, who work in the institution to run their livelihood. Our institute has around 800 employees. If the rule is imposed, the institution will close. What will they do then?” Around 6,000 students study in this institute. However, parents and school teachers welcomed the decision. Rishab Dhiman, a resident of Una, Himachal Pradesh, who came along with his son for his admission in a Sector 34 institute said:

“The orders by the Deputy Commissioner is good and will help curb the business of private coaching centre as they fleece a big amount from parents for coaching classes. However, in these competitive area, private coaching classes became necessary for the students to compete with others.”

