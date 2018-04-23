Coaches for Tejas train likely to be handed over shortly: Official

The Northern Railway has already announced that once they receive coaches from RCF, they would start the premier Tejas train on Delhi – Chandigarh route. (Express photo) The Northern Railway has already announced that once they receive coaches from RCF, they would start the premier Tejas train on Delhi – Chandigarh route. (Express photo)

KAPURTHALA-BASED RAIL Coach Factory (RCF) is likely to hand over coaches for Tejas train to Northern Railway in the coming weeks, said a senior RCF official on Sunday. The Northern Railway has already announced that once they receive coaches from RCF, they would start the premier Tejas train on Delhi – Chandigarh route. The duration of journey from the city to national capital would be around three hours in this train.

RCF, which is the coach manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, is manufacturing the Tejas train.

The RCF had earlier said that they would hand over the coaches in March. The officials now say delay happened as some imported material related to train couldn’t reach on time.

“There is a delay [to hand over the coaches] because we didn’t receive some of the manufacturing material on time. The material has been received now and the work is on. We are expecting to hand over the Tejas train coaches to Northern Railway likely by end of this month or by second week of next month,” RCF’s senior public relation officer Manjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline on Sunday.

He said that the RCF is working hard to hand over the coaches as soon as possible. The RCF would hand over 19 coaches for Tejas train to Northern Railway.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, Dinesh Sharma had recently said that the Railways were yet to receive coaches from RCF and once the coaches were received, further decisions would be taken.

The introduction of Tejas train between Chandigarh – Delhi was announced in 2016 in the new rail timetable of the Railways. The Northern Railway has also announced the timing of the train, according to which Tejas train (22425) will depart from Delhi at 9.40 am and will arrive at 12.40 pm. The same train (22426) will depart from Chandigarh at 2.35 pm and will arrive at New Delhi at 5.30 pm.

According to officials, the Railways is yet to decide the fare for Chandigarh-Delhi Tejas and announcement regarding the fare would be made only after dates about starting the train are finalised.

The first Tejas train was started on the Mumbai-Goa route by the Railways in 2016. Among the features, which will come up in the Tejas train, are bio-vacuum toilets (less water consumption and hygienic), automatic plug door, GPS-based passenger information display system and digital destination boards.

