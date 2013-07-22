Cn and heard

Losing it!

Perturbed by the humiliation caused by media reports of the CBIs onslaught against his client,counsel for Justice (retd) Nirmal Yadav got so charged that he started arguing in Hindi. The defence lawyer kept contending in Hindi for a while alleging that the CBI does nothing more than create a scare in high profile cases. Twice Yadavs counsel has raised the issue of humiliation and requested the Court to restrain the media from reporting. He failed both times.

Lights on

In a sheer wastage of government resources,the street lights on the roads remain functional day time. Though the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula had planned to set up a system which would switch off the lights automatically during day time,the system has not been put into place even after months of work on the proposal. The lights remain on particularly on the Sector 6 main road leading upto Sector 1. And when they are supposed to function,at night,the lights remain off.

Sale is on!

A sale of a different kind was witnessed in PU last week. It was a sale of seats for BEd yoga course. Seeing a lukewarm response to course,a counsellor decided to attract students for the seats. He grabbed the microphone and started making an announcement. Any student,irrespective of subjects,can take admission to BEd yoga course. Seats are vacant,come admission is on, one could hear being said.

Achiever

During the felicitation ceremony of the Punjab Kickboxing Association in which Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar was the chief guest,right from the moment he arrived to the time he departed,the Beijing and London medalist was the cynosure of all eyes. The 104 kickboxers and coaches waited for over two hours to receive gifts from Sushil. The wrestler also wore his emotions on his sleeve on the occasion and shared some of his childhood experiences and the mantra to success.

On demand

Such was the attraction of the training workshop conducted by Chandigarh Police on first aid tips for police personnel at INSCOL Hospital,Sector-34 A,that after covering the event,personnel from media too wanted to participate in the workshop. Later,on the request of the media,a similar workshop was arranged by Chandigarh Police and INSCOL hospital to teach them basic life-saving techniques,totally free of cost.

Modi Connection

With Gujarat CM Narendra Modis stature in the BJP rising steadily,the leaders of the Chandigarh unit of the party have started flaunting their proximity to him. Modi was the in-charge of the Chandigarh unit several years ago. Associations dating to that time have become issues of discussion. Pictures with the leader are prized possessions.

Astrologers or Doctors!

There are a few MBBS doctors in the city,who claim that if a person is suffering from a disease or any kind of other physical problem,it has a direct connection with ones past life. Hence,instead of adhering to conventional methods of treatment,the doctors claim that they take patients through their past life and cure the illness through past life regression.

Come out,please

An unbearable smell has become the hallmark of Nehru Building of the citys only tertiary care institute. In addition to diseases,the patients are being forced to shoulder another harassment – that of enduring such a stench. It is time that the higher authorities step out of their air-conditioned rooms and take stock of the situation.

Overly optimistic

Former Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh might not be in the Indian cricket teams scheme of things at present. But he still is witty and colourful. During the launch of his album Meri Maa in Chandigarh,Harbahajan cracked jokes with the mediapersons,posed with his swanky Hummer for shutterbugs and obliged fans with autographs. Mincing no words,the turbanator said he has umpteen wickets to ensure a comeback. Confidence or over confidence?

