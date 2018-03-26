CMC house meet: Policy guidelines for management of community centres, marriage palaces to be discussed today

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

The policy guidelines for the management of community centres and ‘janj ghars’ (marriage palaces) will be discussed in the general house meet Monday. The agenda had come up for discussion in the last house meeting but it was deferred. In the agenda, the civic body has proposed 50 per cent concession for the family members, including grandsons and granddaughters of MC officials and councillors, who desire to hold any event, wedding, birthday parties for children at the community centre.

“To make optimum use and popularize community centres, the concessions or facilities shall be permitted as welfare measures like 50 per cent concessions for employees of Municipal Corporation for their own marriage, marriage of their children, brother, sister, grandson, granddaughter, birthday parties of their children and their own retirement parties,” the agenda says.

In the bookings, the civic body has proposed the rates of AC hall to Rs 20,000 along with a refundable security of Rs 5,000. For non-AC halls and lawn, which were chargeable at Rs 5,000, the residents would be charged Rs 10,000 along with a refundable security of Rs 2,500.

For a short booking, charges of Rs 4,000 have been proposed to be levied up to 4 hours for AC halls while Rs 2,000 for up to 4 hours for non-AC halls. Those booking the community centres would have to pay cleaning charges of Rs 1,000 additionally. While AC room in community centres urban belt would be chargeable at Rs 1,000 and non-AC at Rs 500, those in rural belt would have Rs 400 rates for AC rooms and Rs 200 for non-AC rooms. The bookings will have to be made at least six months in advance for any event.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App