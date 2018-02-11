CM M L Khattar to meet Jat leaders in Delhi today

Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Chief Miniser Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.(Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

IN YET another attempt to placate Jat organisations that have announced a parallel rally in Jind on February 15, the day when BJP national president Amit Shah is set to launch a motorbike rally from Jind, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited heads of Jat organisations for talks on Sunday.

The discussion will be held at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi and is expected to begin around 3.30 pm. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Yashpal Malik will lead a delegation of Jat leaders to the meeting. Union Minister Birender Singh, a senior leader from the Jat community, is also expected to participate in the talks.

Malik told The Indian Express over the phone, “We have received the invitation and will meet the Chief Minister Sunday. Although the state government is well aware of our demands, we will once again reiterate our stand. So far, our plan of launching a rally in Jind on February 15 stands firm. The rest will depend on the outcome of Sunday’s meeting.”

On Tuesday, the Haryana government had withdrawn 70 cases related to minor offences that were registered in connection with the violence during Jat quota stir in February 2016. However, Malik termed the government’s move “insignificant”.

Haryana’s Home Secretary, S S Prasad said, “The Centre has accepted the state government’s request to send 150 companies of paramilitary forces to Haryana. Paramilitary personnel will be deployed across the state as per the situation’s requirement. The Chief Minister has held a meeting with the state’s Director-General of Police and other senior officers in Delhi on Saturday.”

“We hope that the outcome of Sunday’s meeting will be positive,” said Krishan Kumar Bedi, Haryana’s Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

