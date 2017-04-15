CM Amarinder Singh orders scrapping of halqa in-charge system

Captain Amarinder Singh (Source: PTI) Captain Amarinder Singh (Source: PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered immediate scrapping of the halqa in-charge system, while denotifying the 2010 changes in the jurisdiction of police stations and police sub-divisions. The CM has directed the police to carry out territorial restructuring of police stations and sub-divisions to increase operational efficiency. The decisions were taken in the maiden cabinet meeting of the Congress government which had also approved elimination of the halqa in-charge system to put an end to the political interference.

Halqa in-charge system was set up by the SAD-BJP government in which police stations were aligned with Assembly segments. With the denotification of the 2010 notifications, the stage has been set for making policing free of political interference, said a spokesperson of government, adding that the reorganisation of the jurisdiction will be notified soon as per fresh recommendations of the DGP. Following the move, the police stations and the sub-divisions will be de-aligned from the Assembly constituencies to ensure there is no political interference in their functioning, said the spokesperson.

“This will make the functioning of the police stations and sub-divisions more efficient and people-friendly,” he said. The 2010 notifications had made changes in the jurisdictions with the specific purpose of aligning them with that of the Assembly constituencies. The existing arrangement would, however, continue till the old notifications are replaced with new ones in order to address any legal issues and avoid any gaps, said the spokesperson.

