‘Climate change had direct impact on human health in recent years’

The Chandigarh unit of Indian Meteorological Society held a symposium on climate change and health on Wednesday. Surender Paul, director, Indian meteorological department, Chandigarh, said: “The recent years have witnessed a direct impact of climate change on human health, creating a need for medical professionals to work in the area of climate change to better understand the relationship between varying climate and disease pattern. The year 2016 was observed as the hottest year.”

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, associate professor of environmental health, School of Public Health, PGIMER, delivered a lecture titled “Climate change and its impact on human health”. He pointed out that there was a need to initiate a mitigation action for societal benefits and stressed that there was a need to develop and disseminate a more robust early warning system to save human lives during disasters such as cyclones, floods, extreme heat and others.

Adbhut Dogra and Vivek Dhawan demonstrated the working of various meteorological instruments being used to collect daily weather parameters. They also introduced the automatic weather station, which collects real time data and shares it at the National Centre, if immediate action is required.

The symposium was attended by more than 25 participants, including medical professionals from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Panjab University.