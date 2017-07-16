Cleanliness of PGI labs to be checked during event

PGI Chandigarh (File Photo) PGI Chandigarh (File Photo)

CLEANLINESS OF various PGI labs will be checked during the National Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Week, organised by the Indian Confederation of Medical Laboratory Science (ICMLS), a national registered voice of the Indian Laboratory Professionals’ Association. A PGI statement said the event would be held from July 17-23 as a mark of awareness of professionalism and self-evaluation of medical laboratory ethics for better patient care.

“On this occasion, as the various professional groups within laboratory practice work together on this project, the sense of unity and purpose necessary to further the goals of all laboratorians is reinforced. Many members from all over the country, including AIIMS, Delhi, JIPMER, Puducherry, LHMC, Delhi, etc. have planned displays, open houses, organ donation camps and various other awareness activities in the local areas of their institutions in this week,” the statement said.

According to plans, during the week-long annual celebration, events would be arranged by laboratory technocrats at PGIMER. “On the inaugural day, hospital staff and public will be sensitised regarding momentousness of lab services in healthcare and information brochures/pamphlets will be distributed. On Day 2, cleanliness of various labs will be conducted at PGI by a predefined committee constituted by ICMLS,” the statement elaborated.

The statement also mentioned that during the week-long celebration, management and turnaround time (TAT) to check biomedical waste management of various labs would be checked by a committee, too. Also, a workshop on care and maintenance of microscope would be arranged and a blood donation camp would be held to commemorate the week for the welfare of patients in need of blood at Zakir Hall. PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram will inaugurate the blood donation camp and give away prizes to donors and winners of the events on July 22.

National Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Week has been successful in increasing the recognition of clinical laboratory science among the healthcare community and general public, the statement added.

