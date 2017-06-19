Cleanliness and upkeep of heritage: Chandigarh administration imposes ban on weddings at Rock Garden

The booking cost for a wedding at the Rock Garden is Rs 70,000, out of which Rs 10,000 is refundable. The booking cost for a wedding at the Rock Garden is Rs 70,000, out of which Rs 10,000 is refundable.

The Chandigarh administration has imposed a ban on all wedding events at the Rock Garden.

Earlier, wedding occasions were permitted at the third phase of the garden. The decision has been taken in view of the wedding functions creating a mess at the Rock Garden and also posing a threat to the heritage. However, the decision will be applicable for those who have already booked the venue for wedding.

Home secretary Anurag Aggarwal told the Chandigarh Newsline: “ When a wedding event is organised, the preparations are not done in one or two hours. Tents are erected in the morning and caterers would prepare food right in the middle of the area. One can witness sights like potatoes being peeled at the heritage site.”

The home secretary also said even tourists faced problems because of the weddings as the area would remain closed for them during such occasions.

“There are tourists who would come from far off places to visit the Rock Garden. But at many times, they were unable to visit the third phase of the garden because it would be closed until the wedding is over. These orders will not to those who have booked the venue already and the events are lined up for the next two months. But, we are refusing new bookings now,” said the home secretary.

The administration received complaints that garbage, especially green waste, was not being cleaned after a wedding function and would give a bad look to the garden.

This decision, however, may impact the revenue collection of the Rock Garden Society as there are several bookings ahead of the wedding season.

Nek Chand’s son Anuj Saini said: “Though this decision may have an adverse effect on the revenue collection because this was the main source of earning for the Rock Garden Society, it is good for cleanliness and upkeep of the garden as well because garbage would remain stashed for days and it would raise a stink.”

