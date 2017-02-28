Class X, XII EXAMS Board finals in March, calls to counsellors on the rise

Girls, especially, come up with problems in Physics. Girls, especially, come up with problems in Physics.

Ahead of the Xth and XIIth standard board final exams beginning in March, jittery mothers have been calling up counsellors to seek help for their child. The city counsellors say that the number of calls see a rise on weekends as stressed students want to clear their last-minute doubts.

With the exams beginning on March 9, parents, especially mothers, call up for tips to make preparation time stress free for the wards.

“As exams are approaching, not only students, but the mothers are also panicking. As the students are feeling demotivated and losing confidence, we try and help by telling them to focus only on chapters they know and not to touch anything new at this stage ahead of the scheduled examination starting next month,” said Jasjit Kaur, a subject expert and a counsellor in science, from Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 37. “On weekdays, I get 9-10 calls on an average, while on weekends, it shoots up to 30 calls a day,” added Kaur. Girls, especially, come up with problems in physics while boys find it hard to grasp biology.

“More and more girls call up for help to solve physics numericals as well as chemistry equations. During the final days, students indulge in cramming the subjects which is not the right approach and our advice to them is to practice everything in writing,” pointed out Kaur.

Similar is the case when it comes to mathematics as the wards find it tough to solve problems of coordinate geometry and arithmetic. “Students, especially high school boys, are calling up for problems in mathematics. Problems arise as the students do not study the NCERT books before exams and directly indulge in solving sample papers. Solving NCERT is very important for clearing your basics,” said Chander Prabha, expert in mathematics and counsellor from GMSSS 40-B.

“Mothers are always calling to seek advice to help their children lower the stress level or explain the problems their child is facing. The concerned parents speak to us before and explain the problem after which the phone is handed over to the child,” said Prabha.

Echoing the same, Sangeeta Chhabra, English subject expert and counsellor, said, “The mothers generally ask us whether the amount of syllabus covered by their wards is sufficient or not. Our advice to them is to let the students themselves decide how much is enough and stop pressuring them about doing more as it hampers their preparation.”

Chhabra added that she has been getting around 20-25 calls as queries daily and they are mostly on the writing structure, reading long and short questions and some chapters in particular. Moreover, she is receiving calls from outside Chandigarh as well as from Punjab and Haryana.