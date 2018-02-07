Death of Class XII student in Chandigarh: Victim kin wait for post-mortem report

“ROHIT, A student of arts, had great interest in political science. He wanted to become a police officer or join the Army to serve the country. After returning from school, Rohit left home around 2:30 pm yesterday for tuition. Two of his friends turned up at home and said that they woud also go. But Rohit never reached his tuition class,” said Rohit’s father Parmod Kumar.

Rohit, a Class XII student, died after a fall on the way to his tuition class, in Dhanas, on Monday. “I was in Sector 37 when someone called me and said, ‘your son is dead’. I told the person on the phone that he must be mistaken because my son is all right. Then the man handed the phone over to my younger son who said, ‘Papa, Rohit Bhaiya had a fall and someone said that he has passed away’,” said Parmod.

Parmod, who owns a garment shop at Sector 15, says he doesn’t know what happened. “One of Rohit’s friends, who was with him when the incident occurred, came to our house and told Rohit’s mother that he had fallen and died. His friend said that he was running after Rohit and he accidentally pushed him and Rohit fell, face first. On impact, Rohit’s body started shaking and then stopped moving. After hearing the news, Rohit’s mother immediately rushed to the spot and took Rohit to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER),” he added.

Inspector Jasminder Singh, SHO of PS Sarangpur, said, “Rohit’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem today. We have not found any foul play. The victim’s family has also not pointed fingers at anyone. We have sent the viscera samples of the victim for further examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.”

Rohit’s family said they were waiting for the post-mortem report. “We are waiting for the report and after that we will see what needs to be done,” said Ashish, Rohit’s relative. The family has not registered any complaint or filed a case.

