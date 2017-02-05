Class 10 student kidnapped

A class X female student, a resident of Panchkula, was kidnapped by some unknown persons near the Panchkula-Zirakpur border on Saturday. The alleged kidnapping took place when the girl was going home from school.

Police sources said that the case came to the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula, where after examining the facts it was found that the incident took place in Zirakpur and a zero FIR was registered in the Sector 14 police station and the case was transferred to the Zirakpur police station later on. A case of kidnapping was registered in the Zirakpur police station.

SHO Zirakpur, Sub-Inspector, Des Raj, said, “A case from Panchkula has come to our police station and we have started the investigation in the case.”