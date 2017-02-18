Clash during cricket match: 11 months later, accused held for attempt to murder

ABOUT 11 months after a violent clash between the players of rival teams during a cricket match, the police arrested Nitish alias Shanty, 25, under the charge of attempt to murder on Friday. Nitish, a resident of Sector 21, was produced in a local court which remanded him in judicial custody. Police sources said harsher charges of attempt to murder were slapped against Nitish after the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The incident happened when a day and night cricket match was being played between two teams at a public ground near the mosque in Sector 20 on March 14, 2016. The clash had left six players critically injured. The players had attacked each other with swords, bats and wickets. One of the players, Rajat Bidla of Sector 38, got critically injured and was rushed to GMCH-32. Nitish, too, was injured in the clash but the police booked him under lenient charges. Other injured included Bidla, Rajay, Gaurav and Ajay.

Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “A cross-FIR was registered against the players of both the cricket teams. Nitish was booked under charges of causing grievous injuries and later given anticipatory bail. The matter reached Punjab and Haryana High Court. A chargesheet has already been filed in the court. Now a fresh supplementary chargesheet will be filed against Nitish in a local court.” A case was registered at the Sector 19 police station.