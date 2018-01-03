Civil dispensary doctors to be made accountable for health indicators

A dispensary in Sector-26 Chandigarh. Express A dispensary in Sector-26 Chandigarh. Express

DOCTORS POSTED in 26 civil dispensaries in the city will be accountable for the health indicators of the particular area of posting. This will be conveyed to them in a meeting which will be held by the Chandigarh health department.

Sources said on Tuesday that medical officers posted in the city dispensaries would be assessed by the health department on the basis of their performance.

These steps are being initiated to improve the functioning of the dispensaries in the city, said UT health officials.

A senior health official said a meeting of all the medical officers would be held soon and they (doctors) would be told to further work towards improving the health services at primary level.

“There are several health indicators, including infant mortality rate (IMR), maternal mortality ratio (MMR) and total fertility rate (TFR) which indicate the health status of the city. Since the dispensaries are the primary health facilities, doctors can play a vital role in the improvement of all these indicators…. We will tell the doctors they will be responsible for the health indicators of their areas,” said the official. “If their area sees a dip in these indicators, they will he held responsible and can invite departmental action as well.”

Sources said the Chandigarh health department would provide details of the present health indicators to each of the medical officer about their respective areas during the meeting.

Dr G Dewan, director health services, Chandigarh, confirmed to Chandigarh Newsline a meeting would be held soon. “We are taking all steps to improve the primary health facilities in the city,” he said.

“The medical officers with the help of health department and auxiliary nurse midwife, commonly known as ANM, will take initiatives so that awareness is created about the health facilities available in the particular area,” said a senior health official. “The local resident welfare associations will also be roped in to spread awareness about the dispensaries. ANMs through their house-to-house drives will inform the local residents about the health facilities available in their areas.”

About the work assessment, sources said that doctors would be assessed on their performance, including the number of anti-neonatal registrations and number of locals availing the service of the particular dispensary.

The UT Administration has already indicated that they are now focusing on improving the functioning of dispensaries in the city. Recently, the UT Administrator approved the move that the doctors who have been shifted to the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, along with the dispensaries would be transferred by the Health Secretary-cum-Home Secretary, Chandigarh, instead of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

