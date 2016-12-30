Civic executive officer shifted to Palwal

ACTING ON complaints lodged by Panchkula Mayor Upinder Kaur against executive officer (EO) of Municipal Corporation O P Sihag, the Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer orders of the official. Sihag, who has been at the loggerheads with the mayor since taking over the charge on August 8, 2016, has been transferred to Palwal district with immediate effect.

Sihag termed it a routine transfer. “Officials are transferred in government departments. It’s a routine affair,” said Sihag.

The MC staff led by Sihag had walked out of the last House meeting held on October 25. Thereafter, Municipal Commissioner Lalit Siwach had written to the state government over quorum not being met at the meeting, following which the mayor wrote to the chief secretary seeking action against officials for walking out of the meeting. Mayor Kaur had accused Lalit Siwach and O P Sihag of twisting the fact related to the House meeting held on October 25.

Watch what else is making news:

On November 24, the mayor and 12 councillors had written to the Haryana Chief Minister alleging that the municipal commissioner and executive officer O P Sihag were hindering the development work of the city. The mayor had stated that it won’t be possible for the elected representatives to hold a meeting until both the officials were removed. The MC House meeting has not been held for the last two months. As per norms, the House meeting is to be held once in a month.

The officials wrote twice to the mayor for convening the meeting, but she turned down the request on both the occasions. The mayor wrote to the government, saying that a meeting should not be called until action is taken against MC officials for staging a walkout of the meeting held on October 27. Mayor Kaur said the government had done the right thing and it would send a strong message to other officials. “Now we will decide with the councillors when to hold the House meeting,” she said.