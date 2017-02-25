Civic body starts verification of street vendors in Mohali

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation has started verification of street vendors in the city. The civic body has hired a private company for this purpose. Earlier, the verification of some street vendors came under the scanner as some councillors alleged that the street vendors were outsiders and they were not working in the city.

An MC official said that after identifying more than 1,600 street vendors, the work of their verification would soon be completed. The MC official asked the vendors to apply and the eligible vendors would be issued licences. The vendors were told to apply within a week so that the process of scrutiny could be completed in a short span of time.

The licensed vendors would have to pay fees to the MC and they would be considered legal vendors. The MC would also allot spaces to the eligible vendors in a vendor zone. The spaces would be allotted on a temporary basis.

Apart from the vending zones, the MC would also create non-vending zones where no vendor could run his vend. The MC shall form teams and take action against the vendors selling anything in the non-vending zones.

Congress councillor Kuljeet Bedi, who is a member of the committee, said that with the identification of the street vendors and allotment of the spaces, the city would not face encroachment problem.