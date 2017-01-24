Civic body set to replace streetlights with LEDs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to replace the existing streetlights with energy efficient LEDs in the city.

The agenda would be placed in the House meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday. According to the agenda, there are approximately 48,000 light points in Chandigarh, including sodium vapour lamp, metal halide, CFL and FIL.

The total energy consumed per annum is 2,31,33,710 kilowatt per hour. At present, the total electricity bill being paid by the municipal corporation is Rs 12.64 crore annually.

“Conversion of these lights into energy efficient LED street lights will lead to saving in energy consumption up to 50-60 per cent,” stated the agenda. According to the proposal, the Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) has been designated as the implementing agency. They have executed projects in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Goa.

“The entire capital cost, including maintenance charges and infrastructure development charges would be borne by EESL. No capital expenditure would be borne by the civic body. In case of default, the EESL will replace the defective LED lights within a maximum time of 48 hours of the reported failure,” the agenda further stated.

The EESL will provide a centralised control and monitoring system facility to control the street lighting system of the civic body. With CCMS, all the streetlights would be switched on and off at the flick of a single switch with the use of GPRS technology, dimming of individual or group of lights at late night as required, informing the on-off status and generating alert during fault.

The constitution of various committees including the Finance and Contract Committee would be done in the house.

Other than this, the upgrade of the sewerage treatment plant would also be discussed in the house.