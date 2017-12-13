Civic body impounds 45 vehicles for wrong parking, releases them after residents protest

Residents block traffic in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express Residents block traffic in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation authorities impounded 45 four-wheelers and nine two-wheelers Tuesday. The vehicles were deliberately parked out of the paid parking lots in Sector 34.

The authorities also slapped a fine of Rs 3,500 each on the four-wheeler owners and Rs 1,000 each on the two-wheeler owners.

However, this action by the MC authorities triggered a protest by the people Tuesday evening. The protestors blocked traffic at the dividing road of Sector 34 and Sector 35. People alleged highhandedness on part of the MC authorities. The protest was only withdrawn after the local police intervened. Later, the MC officials released the impounded vehicles, slapping a fine of Rs 1,000 on every vehicle instead of Rs 3,500. People complained that a fine of Rs 3,500 was being slapped without any prior notice and Chandigarh traffic police, which is a law enforcement agency, usually charges Rs 1,000 for wrong parking.

Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “The protestors ended their protest after MC officials agreed to release their vehicles for Rs 1,000.”

Meanwhile, some Congress leaders also rushed to the spot and accused the MC authorities of overcharging the parking violators. “How can MC charge Rs 3,500 for wrong parking? The maximum fine is Rs 1,000 under Motor Vehicle (MV) Act,” said Surinder Singh, one of the violators. Later, Mayor Asha Jaswal decided to take up the matter with senior MC officials.

