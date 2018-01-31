Civic body has no record of house tax collected in past, says MC Commissioner

Clarifying its stance on why the Municipal Corporation was serving notices to residents on house tax, MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav Tuesday in the general house said that it was a fact that they didn’t have any record of the house tax collected in the past from the residents and that is why they were serving notices to everybody.

Councillors on this questioned the officers stating that it was a crime on the civic body’s part which accepted money from people but did not maintain a record. Former Mayor Asha Jaswal said that civic body should stop issuing such notices until its digitized record or survey is ready. However, Yadav said that there were people coming forward to deposit the tax and let the process go on. The discussion was taken up when councillors said that residents who had even deposited the house tax had been served notices by the Corporation and it was completely unjustified.

“If I have deposited the tax with the MC and mistakenly lost my receipt, that is not a crime but you people accepted the money and then did not maintain the record, that is a bigger crime. Why should a common man be harassed because of the MC’s lax attitude,” said BJP Councillor Arun Sood. Senior Deputy Mayor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said that three elderly people visited him claiming that they have paid the tax but still they have been served a notice.

“It is not a matter to be laughed away but it is serious. Atleast, we must not use harsh language in the taxes,” Dhillon told the Commissioner. Councillors then mooted that atleast affidavit or undertaking can be taken from those who said that they have deposited the tax but misplaced the receipts. “If we find that the person didn’t deposit the tax, penalty be imposed along with the tax payment. But harassing the general public by this way is not done,” Sood said.

