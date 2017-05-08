Chandigarh’s cab connection

Cabs parked at a stand in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia Cabs parked at a stand in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

RADIO CABS and web-based taxis in Chandigarh seem to have become a preferred means of transport. With nearly 8,000 people taking a cab daily to commute from one place to another in the city, the cab business is posing a threat to the state transport system. While radio cabs are those which come on call, the web-based cabs operate entirely online through a mobile application. City residents, particularly young professionals, form a major portion of the customer base for the cab operators.

The most preferred in Chandigarh are the web-based Ola and Uber that offer quick service at cheaper rates than the radio cabs. There are nearly 5,000 cabs of Ola and Uber while there are more than 150 radio cabs (that is Mega cabs or Fab cabs).

Less waiting period, low fares and pick-up and drop facility right outside the destination is what has been making people prefer cabs over the CTU buses.

According to cab owners and drivers, the business in Chandigarh has really picked up in the last two years. “The cab business is flourishing. Chandigarh has mostly educated crowd which prefers to take a cab rather than using a CTU bus. Flexibility in time gives us an edge over the state transport,” says Vinay, who owns a Uber cab.

He adds, “My cab gets 20 calls a day. If three IT professionals take a cab from bus stand to IT park, the fare is around Rs 100, which means they are paying just Rs 30 each and are comfortably dropped at the destination.”

The waiting period for CTU buses has been one of the major reasons for the city’s transport users going in for these cabs. “I think the administration should rather start mini-buses within the city which drops people near their destination. The waiting period between Ram Darbar and Dhanas is over one hour,” says Vishal Khanna, an IT professional.

The CTU buses ply on 67 routes. The bus service connects Chandigarh with Panchkula and Mohali, ferrying around 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh passengers on a daily basis. Depending upon the route, the waiting period for boarding a CTU bus varies from 20 minutes to even one hour.

CTU uses 390 buses for the city bus service. The fleet comprises standard size buses, semi-low floor non-AC buses, AC buses, low-floor AC buses, low-floor non-AC buses and mini-AC buses.

The web-based cabs have eaten into the business of the radio cabs, feel the radio cab owners.

“People prefer more and more web-based cabs now. The availability of these cabs has increased. The problem is that these cabs do not offer safety as they are not regulated by the Chandigarh Administration while radio cabs are regulated,” says Arvind Kumar, who owns a Mega cab.

The radio cab owners are registered with the State Transport Authority with details and particulars of the drivers under the radio cab policy which has been in place since 2006. As far as web-based cabs are concerned, the web-based aggregators have not got them registered so far.

With increasing number of service providers of Ola and Uber, the UT Administration has now notified a policy specially meant to regulate them. Currently, due to non-registration of web-based taxis in the city, the Chandigarh transport wing had no stringent means of punishing them.

Under the policy, UT has put a special focus on the passenger safety by making panic buttons mandatory for installation in all the web-based taxis. The panic button will be linked to the police control room. Moreover, the policy allows cabs with only compressed natural gas (CNG) engines. The panic button provision has been made keeping in mind the safety of passengers, especially women, and if a driver tries to tamper with it, an alert will be sounded to PCR.

The policy also asks the aggregator to arrange cashless treatment of the occupants if the vehicles meet with an accident. All cars should have commercial vehicle insurance that covers passengers as well.

Cabs should not be older than five years while word “taxi” is to be displayed in yellow colour on all cars. There has to be a GPS and a mobile-charger point for passengers. Cabs entering Chandigarh from Punjab and Haryana will have to pay a quarterly fee of Rs 1,000 to the UT Administration. As the web-based cab owners sometimes hike the rates suddenly in peak hours or during rain, the UT Administration has made it mandatory that a taxi aggregator cannot make changes in fare without giving a 30-day notice in advance to the State Transport Authority.

Ensuring details of the driver, the policy states that a clear picture of the driver and a picture or description of the vehicle and other details are sent to the passenger via on-demand technology for verification purpose. The policy also says that the aggregator should include a feature in the mobile application so that the passengers could share their location with at least two persons they know. Also, if the aggregator receives a written complaint with reasonable allegations from a passenger submitted through an email against the driver, the latter should be suspended pending investigation.

In 2015, to tighten the noose around web-based taxi services, the Union government had issued an advisory to the Chandigarh Administration, asking for a policy to run the web-cum-IT-based transportation taxis. The advisory had asked UT to frame regulatory and operational infrastructure compliance guidelines, vehicle profile, working conditions for drivers and their compliance, framework for issuing licences, duration and renewal among others, general condition, transparency and power to cancel or suspend licences.

A public notice was also displayed following the directions of the Central government. Taxi operators have demanded that they may be allowed to commute in the Tricity without any issues like payment of tax which indirectly causes inconvenience to passengers. The cab operators complain that they are challaned frequently by the police department. The taxi union will soon give a representation to the Punjab and Haryana governors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now