Weather to remain cloudy, expect light rain, says MeT

Under an overcast sky in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

WEATHER CONDITIONS in the city would remain cloudy with light rain expected in the next 24 hours, the MeT department said on Tuesday. The department also predicted a rise in day temperature in the coming days. There has been a change in the weather in Chandigarh in the last two days. Met department officials attribute this change to a fresh western disturbance which has resulted in formation of cloud over the city.

“In the coming days, the day temperature is expected to increase and the night temperature will go down,” said Surinder Paul, director of the Chandigarh’s MeT. He added that the influence of western disturbance over the city was expected to end by Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the coming days was expected to rise by 2-3 degrees, officials said. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 26.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature, according to MeT department, was 11 degrees. For the last few days, the maximum temperature has remained around 26 degrees.

According to the MeT department, parts of Punjab are expected to see some rainy spell due to the western disturbance. The department has issued a warning for the next 24 hours, saying hailstorm is likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab.