City colleges see huge rush as admissions begin

As the admissions to various city-based colleges commenced on Thursday,all the education institutes witnessed a huge crowd. Merit lists of courses like BSc medical and non-medical,BA were displayed and a huge number of seats got filled on the very first day. Moreover,BBA courses also witnessed a huge response.

Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG),Sector 11 has 750 seats in the arts stream of which 300 have already been filled on the first day of the admissions.

The merit list depicts 96 per cent as the highest score. Similarly,the merit list for the non-medical stream showed the highest percentage as 97.2 per cent for the general pool whereas that of the UT pool was 94.8 percent.

Similarly,95 per cent was recorded as the highest score in the medical stream. The merit list of Computer Science showed 92.8 percent as the highest score and 63 per cent as the lowest.

The admission process is in full swing. Merit is the major criteria for admissions to all streams. The minimum cut-off for students seeking admission to the BA stream is 60 per cent, says Achila Dogra,Principal,PGGCG-11.

The situation was the same at the DAV College,Sector 10. The college offers around 950 seats in the Arts stream out of which 160 have already been occupied.

As per the information given by the college dean,for admissions to BA course,the top 10 students have a good percentage of above 90 per cent whereas more than 50 students have a score of more than 80 per cent.

Psychology,history and elective english have been found to be popular subjects among the newcomers.

We have received approximately 2,000 applications against 950 seats in the Arts stream and 600 applications in each of the medical and non-medical stream. More than 200 applications have been received for hostel admissions. As many as 50 students have already been admitted in the medical stream at DAV College with 92 per cent topping the merit list, says Arun Agarwal,Dean of DAV,Sector 10.

Post Graduate Government College,Sector 11 offers 700 seats in the Arts stream of which 187 have already been occupied on the admission day.

The minimum cut-off is 65 per cent with 91 per cent heading the merit list of the arts stream. Admissions in various graduation and post graduation streams of science have also taken place. 108 out of 200 seats have been filled in the non-medical stream and 55 out of 160 seats have been filled in the medical stream.

The maximum cut-off for medical and non-medical streams are 85 per cent and 94 per cent respectively. 90.2 per cent is the maximum cut-off for Biotech honours.

MCM DAV,Sector 36 has witnessed nearly 7,000 visitors on the very first day of the admissions. Approximately 630 seats have been occupied in the Arts stream. Most of the seats in the other streams have also been occupied on the very first day. The merit list displays a cut-off of 87 per cent in BBA,80 per cent in the medical field,82 per cent in the non medical stream,and 75 per cent in the stream of computer application.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App