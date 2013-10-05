City Briefs

Chandigarh Police gets IT lessons from Infosys

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Police in collaboration with Infosys,an IT and consultancy company,organised a two- day workshop on IT training and soft skills for police personnel on October 3 and 4. A total of 183 police personnel,including newly recruited constables and officials,attended the session.

The workshop,organised at Infosys Building,IT Park,aimed at providing basic IT knowledge and soft skills to the personnel to enable them to use these skills in their work. The training workshop was also aimed at making the participants realise the importance of IT and soft skills. Inspector General of Police,R P Upadhyaya,said the Chandigarh Police should have complete knowledge of IT and soft skills in order to make them competent enough to work in different environments. Various situations are faced by police where even a single mistake could cause harmful results. Team building plays an important role in meeting challenges, Upadhyaya added.

Over 6 lakh patients helped by 108 ambulances

Mohali: Since its inception,over six lakh patients in Punjab,including 1.8 lakh pregnant women,have been helped by the 108 Ambulance Service,said Jitendra Sharma,project head of the service. Singh was speaking at the launch of its new initiative Hum Saath Saath Hain in Mohali on Friday.

Sharma added over 900 women had delivered under emergency conditions in the ambulance till now.

The initiative by Zigitza Health Care,the company which operates the service,was launched to motivate emergency medical technicians (EMT) and pilots working in the ambulance service to ensure problems faced by them could be discussed on a regular basis and also for better co-ordination among employees.

Talking about Mohali district,Sharma said the fleet of nine 108 ambulances had catered to around 25,000 patients,while 43 emergencies deliveries had taken place in the ambulance.

In the meeting held on Friday,certain employees were awarded for exemplary work,while the staff was motivated to carry on the good work.

Employees,especially EMTs,play a vital role in rushing patients to hospitals. We recognise those pilots who also maintain the vehicles, said Sharma.

Thapar University bags gold medal at IIT sports fest

Mohali: The basketball team of Thapar University,Patiala,won the gold medal at an inter-university basketball championship held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),Mandi,as part of its annual sports fest Rann Neeti. Eleven teams participated from the Northern region including Punjab,Haryana,Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The team from Thapar University,including,Alamjeet Singh Sohal,Dhruv Bishnoi and Paritosh Dhawan,clinched the gold medal after defeating Vallabh Government College in Mandi by 31 points. The award ceremony was presided over by Mohali DC. ENS

Cattle menace: Court slams DC,Traffic SP for failing to file reply

Chandigarh: Court of Civil Judge,Dazy Bangarh on Friday criticised the Deputy Commissioner,Chandigarh and SP (Traffic) for failing to file a reply against the contempt notice issued to them for failing to control cattle menace. The contempt case was filed by Advocate Pankaj Chandgothia against the Deputy Commissioner,Municipal Commissioner,Mayor,SP (Traffic),Additional Commissioner-II of MC and the Superintending Engineer (Roads) of the MC Chandigarh for not following the lower court order. Earlier,the court of civil judge TPS Randhawa had passed interim orders in the PIL against the UT Administration and MC,Chandigarh,seeking removal of stray cattle and street urchins from city roads. The court had issued direction on September 21,2012 to the defendants to do the needful as per rules so that safety of commuter is ensured and public at large feels safe while commuting on city roads. The report came after the death of a motorcyclist,Harpreet Singh,on April 6. Earlier,on August 23,the Joint Commissioner signed the reply filed on behalf of Mayor,Commissioner,Additional Commissioner-II and Superintending Engineer (Roads) contending that from January 2010 to July 2013,9105 stray cattle have been impounded and Rs 57lakh have been realised as fine and feeding charges.

The reply states that the drive was hampered by shortage of space. ENS

