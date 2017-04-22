Citrus scam: Seerat appears in Punjab court, next hearing on May 10

SEERAT DHILLON, the prime accused in her husband Ekam Dhillon’s alleged murder case, appeared in the local court in connection with multi-crore Citrus scam case in which she is one of the accused. It was for the first time that Seerat appeared in the court regarding the case. The court fixed the next hearing of the case on May 10.

When the scam was unearthed in 2011, Ekam was working as a manager in the Punjab Agro. Both Ekam and Seerat were named as co-accused in the case. The State Crime Branch had already submitted the death certificate of Ekam in the court on the last hearing of the case.

Besides Ekam and Seerat, other accused in the scam were Vikramjit Singh Chimni, former CEO of Citrus Council, Punjab, Madhumita Nain, Navjot Singh (deceased), Uma Saini and the proprietors of another Delhi-based firm. The case is under trial in a local court at Mohali.

An inquiry into the alleged scam conducted by senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in 2011 had revealed that Punjab Agro Corporation had spent around Rs 87 crore on crop diversification projects, with just around 4,000 acres of land actually covered under the diversification plans instead of the proposed 20,000 acres. It was alleged that the Council of Citrus and Agri-Juicing and Organic Farming Council of Punjab had misappropriated government funds. Seerat was a co-director with one of accused Madhumita Nain, wife of the Assistant General Manager of the council Gurpreet Singh Nain.

The Punjab Police’s crime wing had on February 3, 2011, lodged an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against 11 accused, including Vikramjit Singh Chimni (chief executive officer), Ekam Singh Dhillon (senior manager), Gurpreet Singh Nain (assistant general manager), his wife Madhumita Nain, Seerat Dhillon, Navjot Singh, Rajinder Singh, Dr Vipin Kumar Saini, Uma Saini and Yogesh Dutta.

