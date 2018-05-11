Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation hotels to charge more for weddings, parties in peak season

Hotel Shivalik View in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Archives) Hotel Shivalik View in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

WEDDINGS AND parties at hotels under the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) will now cost more in the peak season. For, CITCO has made a draft policy wherein people booking banquets or party halls or lawns for the purpose of weddings would be charged less in the lean season and more during the peak season.

A senior CITCO official said that according to the policy, different months of the year have now been categorised under lean and peak months and people would be charged accordingly. The change in rates would apply to per plate charges only. There is no change in booking rates or any other charges levied by the hotel for any event.

While the lean season would be considered from April to September, the peak season would be observed from October to March. According to the draft policy, a 20 per cent hike in rates in the peak season and 10-15 per cent decrease at all the three hotels has been suggested.

As of now, all three hotels – Hotel Shivalik View at Sector 17, Hotel Mount View at Sector 10 and Park View at Sector 24 – have different banquet rates. The official added that a banquet at Hotel Mount View charges Rs 1,400 per plate for vegetarian menu and Rs 1,700 per plate for non-vegetarian menu. Banquet charges at Hotel Shivalik View are Rs 1,100 for vegetarian and Rs 1,400 for non-vegetarian.

For example, the banquet charges which are Rs 1,400 per plate would go up to Rs 1,680 per plate plus taxes if bookings are made during October to March. However, the same plate would cost around Rs 1,190 plus taxes if the event is held from April to September.

Uma Shankar Gupta, Chief General Manager of CITCO, said this draft would be taken up for final approval at the board meeting scheduled to be held on May 17. “This policy aims at generating more revenue. We are introducing new package rates as well like packages for birthdays, kitties, official conferences and others. We are in the process of framing the policy which is meant only for banquets,” Gupta told Chandigarh Newsline.

The banquets at all the three hotels see more footfall in October to March. The proposal does not specify the discounts it offers to members of the board or senior officers.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association, said, “ CITCO should not become a business house. Instead of going ahead to construct a big banquet with over 500 people capacity, the board is planning to hike the existing rates at the existing banquets which cannot accommodate more than 300-400 people.” He added, “Moreover, the facilities at these hotels should also be at par.”

