Christmas cheer in Chandigarh: Spell of rain brings temperature down by around 7 degrees

Youngsters at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. Sahil Walia

A RAINY Christmas spread cheer all around, with thunderstorm and rainshowers on Sunday bringing down the temperature of the city by around seven degrees. The city received 16.1mm rainfall. On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded was 24 degrees Celsius, but after the rain, the temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded as 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Director of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department (Met) Surinder Paul said that there would be no rainshowers in the coming days and it would get clear and sunny from Monday. “It is going to be a clear sky from Monday onwards. The rainshowers were there only for today and last night. However, due to rain, shallow fog and mist might persist in the morning hours,” he said.

Paul said that the snowfall in Shimla, which received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday, and upper reaches in Himachal Pradesh led to rain in the Tricity as well as the adjoining districts in Punjab and Haryana. Until now, the officials of Met department said that December was one of the driest months in the last many years.

According to the statistics available, in December last year, 2mm rainfall was recorded while it was 95.2 mm in December 2014. As per the data with the Met department, the lowest minimum temperature recorded so far this month was 5.8 degrees Celsius and the highest maximum temperature recorded this month was 26.4 degrees Celsius.