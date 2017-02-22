Child rights panel to submit report on Vivek High School student case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights will submit its report on the incident where a 12-year-old student of a private school was not allowed to enter the premises.

The parents of the boy gave a complaint to Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, who directed the national commission to submit a report. The boy’s father had earlier given a complaint to the CCPCR that his son was administered corporal punishment in Vivek High School, Sector 38.

Following an inquiry, the Child Commission on Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) dismissed the charge of corporal punishment. However, CCPCR advised the school to allow the child to continue in school and recommended that special care must be given to him.

Speaking on the issue, the chairman of Vivek High School, H.S Mamik, said, “We have written to the education secretary about the concerns we have with regard to the child. We want that the child should get profiling done from PGI that he is fit to sit in classes and can attend schools. Only after doing we are going to allow the student to join our school.”

Sources from the education department said, “The matter will be resolved shortly and the child will go back to the school like earlier. We are trying that the complainant and the school authorities end the matter amicably.”