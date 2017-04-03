Chhatbir Zoo: To beat the heat, watermelon, glucose added to animals’ diet

WITH TEMPERATURE in the region already soaring high, special measures for summer have been made for animals and birds at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as Chhatbir Zoo.

The zoo authorities have made changes in the diet of the animals depending on the species. “We have introduced watermelon in the diet of monkey, bear and elephant so that there is no problem of dehydration for the animals as the temperature has started to increase.”

Glucose is also being added in the water meant for the zoo birds to keep them hydrated. The ideal temperature for the birds is 20-30°C. The bird enclosures are going through a makeover, as the zoo has put agro net green shade.

While the ideal temperature for sloth bears is 20 to 30 degrees Celsius, for Himalayan bears, it is 2 to 18 degrees Celsius. For the bears, the zoo authorities have provided coolers round the clock along with ice slabs.

“The bears feel the heat a lot and require coolers and ice slabs which are always provided to them in this kind of heat to cool off,” says a zoo keeper.

The diet of the bears has to be more closely monitored than that of others. A special addition is bael, the Indian fruit known as wood apple, while cucumbers, melons, cheeku and beetroots are also offered to the bears.

For the white tigers and tigers for whom the ideal temperature is 20 to 35 degrees Celsius, the zoo authorities have turned on sprinklers to keep them cool during the day. This practice is followed for other carnivores as well.

Other measures include keeping jute mats in the cages of animals. The mats are sprinkled with water two times a day to give the animals a place to sit and cool off.

