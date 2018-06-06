Chandigarh Cheque bounce case: Ex-ADGP gets 18-month jail term, granted bail

Bhullar has been convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act by the court of Iram Hasan, Civil Judge, Junior Division. Bhullar has been convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act by the court of Iram Hasan, Civil Judge, Junior Division.

The district court of Chandigarh on Tuesday sentenced former additional DGP of Punjab Gurcharan Singh Bhullar to 18 months’ imprisonment in three different cheque dishonour cases. It also directed him to pay the dishonoured cheque amount with 6 per cent interest from the date of dishonour to the date of judgement in the court.

Since the sentence was less than two years, Bhullar was granted bail from the court on Tuesday.

Bhullar has been convicted under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act by the court of Iram Hasan, Civil Judge, Junior Division. He was sentenced six months imprisonment each in three separate cases of cheque dishonour.

Petitioner Brij Bhushan Sharma had stated in his complaint that Bhullar, in June 2014, had taken a friendly loan of Rs 8.10 lakh from him for knee replacement operation of his wife.

Sharma, a Chartered Accountant, who was out of station then, gave it to Bhullar on an assurance that he would return the amount in six months. When Sharma asked for his money after six months, Bhullar started making excuses. Sharma also learnt that the reason, for which Bhullar had taken the money, was fake. However, after being regularly asked by Sharma, in 2015, Bhullar gave four post-dated cheques of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 1.6 lakh, Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

Sharma stated in his plea that the Rs 1 lakh cheque was encashed but rest were dishonoured. Sharma then in 2016, filed a complaint in the matter at the district court. The final arguments pertaining to the matter were completed on Tuesday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App