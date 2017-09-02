Cheque bounce case against jeweller: Court declares two proclaimed offenders

A court has declared the director and authorised signatory of Gitanjali Jewels proclaimed offenders (PO) in a cheque bounce case of Rs 1 crore. The court has also ordered to attach the bank account from which the cheques were issued. According to the court orders, director Dr Shivram Nair and authorised signatory Vipul Chitalia of the company have been declared PO after they failed to appear in the case filed by Tara Jewels in the Chandigarh district court.

Tara Jewels had filed a complaint against Gitanjali Jewels in 2014 under Section 138/142 of Negotiable Instruments Act for dishonour of three cheques amounting to Rs 1 crore. The complaint was filed against Nair, Chitalia and M/s Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Limited. The court has issued proclamation order against Nair and Chitalia after the three cheques, meant for returning the security amount to Tara Jewels, which had left the franchise of Gitanjali Jewels three years ago, bounced.

The complainant, Pranshu Gupta, stated that he had started a franchise of Gitanjali Jewels in Sector 22 with his partner Rajat Gupta, and paid Rs 1 crore as security amount to the company to start the business. The complainant alleged that later pressure was put on them to give up the franchise and transfer the stock to their Mani Majra-based store. They finally gave up the franchise and demanded back their security amount. After repeated requests, the company had issued three cheques in June 2014 — for Rs 30 lakh on June 1, another on June 12 for Rs 35 lakh and the last one of Rs 35 lakh on June 24. The cheques were drawn on ICICI Bank, Nariman point branch, Mumbai. However, the cheques were dishonoured and following which the complainant approached the court.

But the accused did not appear in the court during the hearing of the case. In March 2017, bailable warrants were issued against the accused and later in June the same year, non- bailable warrants were issued. But when the accused and company officials did not appear before the court, they were declared POs in the case. Sanchit Madge, legal vice-president, Gitanjali Jewels, said: “We know that the two officials have been declared POs by the court and following this, we are in the process of filing a writ and/or other appropriate legal action.”

“Tara Jewels is unlawfully withholding memo/consignment stock of jewellery amounting to Rs 2.69 crore, belonging to Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Limited. This jewellery was given on a consignment basis to Tara Jewels and the party has still not returned the jewellery back to the company. Hence, Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Limited was compelled to stop payment of the cheques issued in favour of Tara Jewels,” said Madge.

