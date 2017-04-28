Cheating case of senior citizen: Chandigarh Cyber Cell detects transaction of over Rs 1 crore in account of accused

THE CYBER cell investigating the Rs 42-lakh cheating case of a senior citizen has detected a transaction of more than Rs 1 crore in the account of one of the two accused, Tejinder Singh, who has been arrested and kept at Model Jail, Burail. Tejinder, who owns one of the companies out of 21, Club India, in which money was deposited by victim Ravinder Singh Grewal, was arrested on April 14.

“The scrutiny of Tejinder’s account has revealed that more than Rs 1 crore was deposited in the account by different persons apart from Grewal. Other people were from Delhi and Noida. The account was in Karur Vysya Bank. Tejinder has accepted during interrogation that the money in his account belongs to the people who invested in Club India hoping he would return the money with a higher interest,” said a source in the cyber cell.

Tejinder’s interrogation also revealed that owners of about 21 insurance and money investment companies were known to one another, and they also exchanged with one another the confidential details of people who invested in the companies.

The information about Grewal’s contact number and his investment policies was shared by Tejinder with employees of Money Solution Company, owned by Harvinder Singh of Rajasthan. In Money Solution, Grewal had invested Rs 7 lakh out of Rs 42 lakh. Harvinder was arrested on April 25 and is in police custody for two days.

DSP (cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “It is a widespread nexus of bogus companies, which especially target senior citizens after procuring their confidential details, including contact numbers and financial background. Apart from Grewal, we have been investigating two other cases, in which senior citizens have fallen prey to such companies.”

Harvinder will be produced in a local court on Friday when his two-day police custody ends.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 8:24 am