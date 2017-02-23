CHB offers 127 more properties to tide over poor response

EVEN THOUGH there are no takers for nine properties of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) which it offered via e-auction in the last 20 days, the CHB has now initiated to offer 127 more properties by the same process. Commerical in nature, these comprise big and small booths, convenience stores, corner booths, restaurants and bay shops.

These properties, which have been thrown open to the public through online from Wednesday noon itself, are located in Sector 38, Manimajra (Modern Housing Complex), Sector 38-W, Sector 40-A, Sector 51-A and Sector 61 in Chandigarh. According to CHB, the e-auction process is open to any Indian citizen as well as NRIs above 18 years of age after they get themselves registered with the CHB’s e-auction portal after paying the prescribed registration fee of Rs 1,725.

“The e-auction of these properties would be conducted within the scheduled date and time mentioned against each property by way of bidding amongst the bidders and the bidder shall improve their offer in multiples of an amount that is Rs 1 lakh (for commercial) mentioned under the column with the bid-increase amount against each property,” said an official, adding that prospective bidders could get further details from the website of the board.

Although the CHB had offered nine properties, both commercial and residential, since February 2, they did not find a single taker.

Raj Kumar, a property dealer, said, “In fact, the complete property business is really down these days. The rates of all the properties won’t fetch the desired rates. That is the reason there are no takers for these CHB properties.”

Despite getting such a poor response, the CHB has made another attempt by offering properties, all leasehold, in this belt.