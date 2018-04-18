CHB constitutes committee to review need-based changes in dwelling units

Chandigarh Housing Board land at IT Park in Chandigarh. (Expess photo) Chandigarh Housing Board land at IT Park in Chandigarh. (Expess photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board in its board meeting on Tuesday constituted a committee which would review need-based changes made by people in dwelling units of the board. There are over 40,000 people who had made changes in the original structures by constructing balconies, covering their courtyard, converting balconies into rooms or toilets, constructing a staircase and additional washrooms, or made internal changes. Notices had been sent by the board to all of them.

At the meeting on Tuesday, it was decided that the committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of CHB secretary who would recommend the need-based changes that can be allowed in dwelling units. The report has to be submitted within 21 days of the date of its constitution. A monitoring committee will further be set up to review the functioning of this committee. Also, the board decided that all the appeals which have been made against the cancellation of the allotment before the board over this issue be kept pending till report of the committee is finalised.

Last year, a survey was carried out by the board engineers in all 61,067 units constructed to date in respect of violations, encroachments and misuse. Violations have been categorised into various heads, which the committee would analyse.There are over 20,000 flat owners who have committed violations in the front courtyard mostly. These violations are beyond the permissible limits. When notices were issued to them, the allottees requested the housing board to regularise the violations.

On April 9, Member of Parliament Kirron Kher held a meeting with officials of CHB and told them not to issue any fresh notice for any existing violations in any dwelling units or flats or shops of the board till the technical committees decide on the policy to regularise the need-based changes. Besides requesting the CHB officials to stop sending notices, she also advocated one-time settlement for the violations of CHB dwelling units.

Chandigarh Housing Board chairman Ajoy Sinha has already directed the officers to work on mapping of violations in CHB houses sector-wise and type-wise. The committee would formulate a policy on these need-based changes. Safety of structures and protecting the privacy of neighbours would be kept in mind while drafting the new policy. It was discussed that it be ensured that residents get proper light and ventilation in their houses while allowing need-based changes.

