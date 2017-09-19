CHB approves regularisation of violations by occupants

An illegal structure being built in CHB houses in Sector 44-D, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) An illegal structure being built in CHB houses in Sector 44-D, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board on Monday approved regularisation of the violations by occupants, subject to payment of penal charges. However, the board decided that the nod to regularisation would be given after looking at the structural safety of the dwelling unit. The decision comes as a relief to 40,000 flat owners who have committed different violations like covering their courtyard, converting balconies into rooms or toilets, constructing a staircase and additional washrooms, or made internal changes.

The members in the board meeting constituted a two-member committee which would recommend the rates of penal charges and see which violations need to be removed in case the structural safety isn’t there. The committee comprises Chief Architect Kapil Setia and non-official board member Raghuvir Lal Arora. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Arora said, “The violations would be regularised under the need-based changes. While recommending the rates of the penalty, we would see the rules of Punjab Housing Board and Haryana Housing Board as well.”

However, the board decided that the violations committed at the government land would not be permitted in any case. A survey was carried out by the board engineers in all 61,067 units constructed to date in respect of violations, encroachments and misuse. Violations have been categorised into various heads, which the committee would analyse.

There are over 20,000 flat owners who have committed violations in the front courtyard mostly. These violations are beyond the permissible limits. When notices were issued to them, the allottees requested the housing board to regularise the violations.

Transfer fee

CHB approved reduction in the fee for the transfer of properties in Sector 63 housing scheme by up to 50 per cent. The demand for the fee reduction was made by various residents. The members of the board, however, said that the fee should be reduced at least by 25 per cent more as it was still on the higher side. The board then decided that a committee would give its report and place it in the next board meeting. “At present, the transfer fee charged by the board is on the higher side than the fee calculated on the basis of collector’s rate, due to which the applicants from Sector 63 are feeling overburdened,” an official said.

Strict action

Of the total 1,143 cases, as many as 790 were processed. An official of the board said that to ensure effective implementation of the citizen charter, they have decided that the officials who don’t act in time would have to pay a penalty for it. The penal charges would be Rs 1,000 per day in case of delay. As per the citizen charter, the most common grievances received are the case of consensual transfer policy which includes transfer between blood relations, transfer to spouse. The allottee can transfer property by applying directly to CHB along with proposed purchaser or transferee and the case would be processed in 21 days.

