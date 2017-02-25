Chandigarh: Charge of transport and personnel secretary re-assigned

The UT administration assigned additional charges to two officials, with transport secretary K K Jindal, who is also the secretary of personnel, going on leave.

Home secretary Anurag Agarwal now has charges of secretary of transport, secretary of agriculture, secretary of urban planning and metro, secretary of housing, and chief administrator.

Secretary of technical education S B Deepak Kumar has been given the charge of secretary of personnel, secretary of vigilance and secretary of education.