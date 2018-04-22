Change in strategy of Chandigarh traffic police leads to rise in challans

CHANGED NAKA strategy of UT traffic police resulted in a rise in challans issued for drink driving in the first four months of 2018 than for the same period last year, revealed figures. The mobile naka strategy, in which locations of nakas changed randomly during night hours, was adopted in last December and it is being followed successfully.

Incidentally, the figures for overall challans involving other traffic violations were also increased in the first four months of the year compared to the first four months of 2017.

Figures revealed that 1,052 people were challaned for drink driving between January 1, 2017 and April 17, 2017, and 2,226 people have been challaned between January 1 and April 17, 2018.

SSP (Traffic) Shashank Anand said, “There are several reasons behind the increasing challans for drink driving but as per our observation, mobile nakas is the main reason. Other reasons include locations of nakas, timing of nakas was increased and tight vigil on challaning officers to ensure that they challaned every person, caught for drink driving.”

The SSP added, “In view of the overall figures of total challans, we have challaned 51,502 vehicles in 2018 since January 1 to April 17. Ironically, in 2017, we had challaned 28,060 vehicles between January 1 and April 17. Drunken driving challans are also included in these figures.”

