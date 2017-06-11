Chandigrah Builder told to pay compensation

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a real estate company to give a compensation of Rs 75,000 for failing to allot a flat within the stipulated time to a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Pronouncing the orders on Friday, the commission also directed Singla Builders and Promoters Limited to refund Rs 10,09,313 to Vicky Gupta along with Rs 22,000 as cost of litigation.in

Gupta stated in his complaint that he had purchased a flat in a project launched by the company under the name “SBP Housing Park”, in Kharar, Mohali, Punjab. He made a payment of Rs 50,000 while booking the flat and another amount of Rs 4.5 lakh on January 23, 2013.

He was allotted a flat in the said project for Rs 16.30 lakh and the sale deed for the same was executed on February 9, 2013. As the possession of the flat was not given the developer Gupta filed a case in the consumer courts in January this year.

In its reply the company said that the commission has no jurisdiction, to entertain and decide disputes between the parties as the housing society was located in Kharar.

