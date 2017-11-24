Chandigarh’s neat push: Download Swachh app before taking part in Carnival contests

A team of Municipal Corporation helps police personnel download the Swachhta app on their smart phones near police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Express Photo) A team of Municipal Corporation helps police personnel download the Swachhta app on their smart phones near police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

Failing to get marks in citizen feedback last time in the Swachh Survekshan, the Chandigarh Administration has now made it mandatory for all those who participate in the lucky draw contest of Chandigarh Carnival to download the Swachh Bharat application. A senior official of the tourism department said that three lucky draw contests would be held on each of the three carnival nights. Before anybody wishes to apply for the contest, the volunteers deployed by the department would check whether the applicant has downloaded the Swachh-MoHUA app.

“If the volunteers deployed by us find that the Swachh Bharat application has not been downloaded, they wouldn’t allow the person to apply for the lucky draw. It is compulsory for all of them to have the application before filling the form,” said the official. Director (Tourism) Jitender Yadav, who is also Municipal Commissioner, said that if the applicants do not have the app, they will help them download it so that they can take part in the lucky draw.

On first two nights, the winner of the lucky draw will get a tab as a prize while on the concluding day, they would get a laptop. A special stall would also be put up at the carnival venue where MC staff would be telling the visitors not just to download the Swachhta app but also to actively provide feedback in it. The staff would also tell people to segregate the dry and wet waste at their home.

In this year’s ranking where the city got 11th position, Chandigarh got 1,701 marks out of the total score of 2,000. While in the first two parameters, Chandigarh fared well, it got only 379 marks out of 600 in the citizens’ feedback category. Further in this category, for the downloading Swachhta application (part of citizens’ feedback), Chandigarh scored only 30 out of 150 while in the feedback given through number or website, they got 349 out of 450.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been trying hard to get the mobile app downloaded. However, it continues to be on the eigth position as ‘active users’ among the downloaders are less as compared to those in the cities which are ahead. So far, 14,435 people have downloaded the citizen Swachhta application, ‘Swachhata-MoHUA’. But due to less “active users”, that is about 4,100, the city is at the eighth position only.

The city’s annual festival, Chandigarh Carnival, will be organised at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Chandigarh, from November 24 to 26, 2017. The theme of this year’s carnival is ‘Indradhanush- Colour your life like a rainbow’. The Ministry of Tourism has also included Chandigarh Carnival in its calendar.

Other than day-long cultural programmes by various artists, amusement park or joyrides for visitors, food courts, vintage cars display at Government Museum and Art Gallery and musical nights would be the attraction at the fest. MP Kirron Kher will inaugurate the fest at 12 noon on Friday which would be followed by flagging off the carnival procession having tableaus prepared by different departments of the Chandigarh Administration.

