Chandigarh’s inter-departmental transfer policy: Employees move High Court, file caveat

WHILE THE UT Administration is planning to file an appeal against the orders of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) wherein it quashed the UT Administration’s inter-departmental transfer policy, the employees have already moved the High Court and filed a caveat in the matter.

Balwinder Singh, president of Chandigarh Engineering Employees Union, said that they filed the caveat so that the court hears their side as well before giving a decision.

A caveat is made when an application is expected to be made in a suit or proceedings initiated, or about to be initiated in a court. Any person claiming a right to appear before the court on the hearing of such application may lodge a caveat in respect thereof.

The employees of UT Administration are already up in arms against the administration as their joinings after the CAT’s orders were not accepted by the officials. The UT Administration would be putting forth in the plea that employees develop vested interests while being posted in the same department for years and that was the reason the inter-department transfers were really important.

Recently, in its orders, CAT maintained that the transfer policy was illegal. With this, those who were transferred will be reverted to their parent department. In May last year, 348 employees were transferred from one UT department to another. In January this year, 289 more were transferred that triggered resentment among the employees, who then decided to move the tribunal.

This was for the first time in the history of the administration that such large-scale transfer orders were issued, affecting all categories of employees, including clerks, stenos, assistants and senior assistants.

In May 2015, the then UT Administrator Kaptan Singh Solanki had approved the policy. Later in May 2016, the

UT Administration ordered inter-departmental transfer of 348 employees with immediate effect.

