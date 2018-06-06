Chandigarh: Zoo to vaccinate more than 100 animals for foot-and-mouth disease

FMD is an acute infectious viral disease which spreads in animals. (Jasbir Malhi) FMD is an acute infectious viral disease which spreads in animals. (Jasbir Malhi)

AFTER THE death of six animals due to foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease in January this year, the authorities at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, will conduct vaccination of over 100 animals in the coming months. This is for the first time when the vaccination for FMD will be conducted at the zoo. It was also the first time that there were multiple animal deaths due to the disease.

FMD is an acute infectious viral disease which spreads in animals. As many as 35 animals were affected by the disease in January, but the zoo authorities were successful in saving most of them. In the January outbreak, eight animals had died. Among them there were two gorals, two chowsingha, two mouse deer, one bison and one blackbuck. Six of these were confirmed FMD deaths.

“We have sent a request to UP-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) to conduct an inspection of the zoo. On their recommendations about the protocol and strategy of the vaccination to be done, we will start the vaccination in the coming months which will be before winters. The step (vaccination) is a preventive measure,” M Saudagar, zoo director, told Chandigarh Newsline on Tuesday. The zoo houses more than 1,300 animals and birds. Zoo officials assert that they successfully controlled the disease within a short period of time. “We had then contacted all veterinary experts and we were able to limit the morbidity rate as well,” said a zoo official, adding that the affected animals were kept in isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.

The zoo authorities are now approaching the local animal husbandry department to conduct the vaccination of the cattle in the nearby villages. “The outbreak of FMD in January was due to the FMD cases initially reported among the cattle in the nearby villages. We will approach the animal husbandry department for the FMD vaccination in the cattle in nearby villages,” said Saudagar.

The Chhatbir zoo on its own has taken several steps now to prevent any future outbreak of FMD. One of the steps has been to sprinkle all the entrance of enclosures and surroundings of enclosures with sodium carbonate powder (anti-viral). “We are ensuring no stray wild animals enter into zoo complex. All the vehicles which are entering into the zoo are passing through an area where we have put disinfection powder,” said the zoo official. “Now there is a dress code and identification of persons employed for the zoo enclosures. The ground water/bore water treatment is added with suitable disinfectants for zoo animals drinking.”

Asked about the vaccination, director, Animal Husbandry Punjab, Dr Amarjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline they carry vaccination drives to prevent FMD disease in the state. “In March-April we have already given FMD doses to the cattle. The next date is due in September-October this year,” he said. He also said that in January when FMD cases were reported at Chhatbir Zoo, the animal husbandry had sent teams to nearby villages, but couldn’t find any cattle death due to FMD.

