Chandigarh: Youth held for ‘stalking & molesting college girl’

A 25-year-old youth, Ashok Kumar, alias Sonu, was arrested on Thursday allegedly for stalking and molesting a student of Dev Samaj College at Sector 45 here. The incident took place when the girl was standing at a bus stop where Ashok molested and hugged her against her wishes on Wednesday. When the victim resisted, Ashok, son of a former sarpanch of Hallomajra village, threatened her with dire consequences.

In her complaint, the girl stated that Ashok had been stalking her for the last 15 days and earlier, too, he had harassed her but she did not lodge a police complaint. Police sources said this attitude of the victim emboldened the accused, who started following the victim from her house to her college. Inspector Jasbir Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 31 police station, said an FIR has been filed and the accused Ashok was arrested from his house. He was produced in a local court and remanded in judicial custody.