Chandigarh: Youth flees with purse of woman

A snatching incident was reported in Sector 15 in the city late on Thursday evening.

The complainant, Basant Kharbanda, a resident of Sector 15, was coming from a nearby temple when a motorbike-borne youth snatched her purse.

Kharbanda had gone to the Brahm Kumari Ashram in Sector 15.

After visiting the ashram, when Kharbanda opened her purse to take out her car keys, a youth on a motorcycle snatched her purse.

A case of snatching has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

“The purse of the victim had three cards, diamond tops and Rs 2,000 in cash,” said a police officer.