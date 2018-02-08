Chandigarh: Youth flees custody, four cops suspended

Yodha Singh, who hails from Bhoepur village in Jalandhar district, escaped from Khanna where he requested the police personnel to stop their vehicle on the pretext of relieving himself. (Representational Image) Yodha Singh, who hails from Bhoepur village in Jalandhar district, escaped from Khanna where he requested the police personnel to stop their vehicle on the pretext of relieving himself. (Representational Image)

A 24-YEAR-OLD youth, arrested in connection with three carjackings and an equal number of robberies at gunpoint, escaped from police custody when he was being brought back from a court hearing in Faridkot by the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday night.

Yodha Singh, who hails from Bhoepur village in Jalandhar district, escaped from Khanna where he requested the police personnel to stop their vehicle on the pretext of relieving himself. Sources said the police party, comprising a sub-inspector (SI), two head constables and one constable, stopped the vehicle at a fuel station from where Yodha managed to flee.

Chandigarh Police has lodged a complaint with Khanna police and also suspended the four police personnel with immediate effect. The four were posted at Sector 26 police lines. SP Eish Singhal said a departmental probe has been initiated against the four policemen. “Efforts are on to arrest the accused,” he added.

A police officer said strict advisories have been issued that Yodha is “notorious” and that he can escape from custody. “He was arrested on January 7 with associate Lovepreet Singh of Jalandhar. Yodha was also involved in five other cases of carjacking and robbery,” he added.

On December 11, 2017, Yodha and Lovepreet had robbed the driver of a Ritz at gunpoint near Kaimbwala. On December 17, Yodha and his gang robbed a car near Sector 46. On December 24, Yodha and his gang kidnapped Jai Ram and Sanjeev Kumar and dumped them after robbing them of Rs 25,000. On January 5, 2018, Yodha kidnapped and robbed Raghwander Kumar and Rakam Singh.

