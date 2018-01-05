Chandigarh: Youth booked for deleting lecture video of woman teacher

CHANDIGARH POLICE has booked a 22-year-old youth for deleting the video clip of his woman tutor from YouTube on Thursday. The youth, identified as Amritpal Singh, is the son of a Chandigarh Police constable and resident of Police Lines Sector 26. An FIR has been registered under Section 66 of the IT Act at Sector 19 police station. Amritpal used to be taught by the woman at a private institute in Sector 34 some months back. The complainant taught an English-speaking course at the institute, which she quit later.

The woman resides in Sector 21. Section 66 of the IT Act deals with the act of destroying, deleting or altering any information residing in a computer resource or diminishes its value or utility or affects it injuriously by any means.

Sources in the cyber cell said, “Amritpal had recorded the educational lectures of the woman teacher on his cellphone with her consent. Later, he uploaded those on YouTube and other social networking sites with her consent but kept the password with him. After some days, Amritpal deleted all the video clips of the tutor from the YouTube and other platforms. The woman then lodged a complaint with senior officers and the cyber cell was asked to conduct a probe.”

Inspector Usha Devi, the probe officer, said, “The woman recorded her statement and we found prima facie that the offence was under Section 66 of the IT Act. We have sought the details about the IP address, through which the video clips of the woman were uploaded on YouTube and other sites and through which, the contents were deleted. Amritpal Singh is yet to join the police investigation and we will summon him to appear shortly. We probed the woman’s complaint at length and filed an FIR after obtaining legal opinion. Though the woman had tried to contact Amritpal, he did not attend her calls.”

Sources said the cellphone of Amritpal, through which lectures of the woman teacher were recorded, was with the cyber cell. Sources said the woman had requested Amritpal to record her lectures on his cellphone and upload those on social networking sites.

